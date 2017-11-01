John Bercow 'could consider contempt of privilege' if Government fails to release Brexit impact assessments

Speaker John Bercow said he would consider accusations of a breach of privilege or contempt of parliament if the Government fails to release Brexit impact assessments.

A Labour motion which asked for a "humble address" requesting the Queen to direct Brexit Secretary David Davis to release the documents.

It comes after 120 MPs signed a letter demanding Davis to "come clean" and publish the 58 studies showing the potential economic impact of Brexit.

The Government has resisted releasing the reports claiming that it would weaken Brexit negotiations.