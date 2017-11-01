New York terror attack claims lives of five friends from Argentina

Five friends from Argentina were among those killed in Tuesday's terror attackin New York, the foreign ministry in Buenos Aires has said.

The victims, all from the city of Rosario in central Argentina, were celebrating the 30th anniversary of their graduation.

A statement from the ministry said the victims were Hernan Diego Mendoza, Diego Enrique Angelini, Alejandro Damian Pagnucco, Ariel Erlij and Hernan Ferruchi.

A sixth member of the group, named as Martin Ludovico Marro, is being treated in a Manhattan hospital, the ministry added.

President Mauricio Macri tweeted: "Profoundly moved by the tragic deaths this afternoon in NY. We are at the disposal of the families of the Argentinian victims."