- ITV Report
-
Man jailed for life murdering former Royal Navy officer Mike Samwell in botched robbery
A man has been jailed for life with a minimum of 27 years for the murder of an ex-Royal Navy officer he ran over in a botched robbery.
Ryan Gibbons, 29, twice ran over Mike Samwell, 35, outside his home in Chorlton, South Manchester, as the former serviceman tried to stop his £36,000 Audi S3 sports car being stolen.
Mr Samwell suffered "catastrophic" injuries to his heart and chest as his wife watched on in horror.
Gibbons, who was found guilty of murder by a jury at Manchester Crown Court on Tuesday, gave no reaction to his sentence.
He had pleaded guilty to burglary and aggravated vehicle taking but denied murder.
- Victim's wife: "The loss of Mike has felt catastrophic"
Prior to sentencing, Mr Samwell's wife Jessica read a victim impact statement to the court speaking of her "overwhelming grief".
She said: "There are no words that can truly express how the loss of Mike has affected me.
"I feel overwhelming grief for the future we will never have, the birthdays and anniversaries, and to think of the children we will never share is devastating.
"The loss of such a caring, loyal and warm man who supported me for 10 years is too much to bear."
Mrs Samwell also said she now found it too traumatic to return to work and the home the couple shared together which is a "stark reminder of what happened on that night".
Raymond Davies, 21, from Manchester, who drove Gibbons to the address to steal the car, was jailed for eight years for manslaughter.
He was also convicted of burglary and taking a vehicle without consent.