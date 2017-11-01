Man jailed for life murdering former Royal Navy officer Mike Samwell in botched robbery

A man has been jailed for life with a minimum of 27 years for the murder of an ex-Royal Navy officer he ran over in a botched robbery.

Ryan Gibbons, 29, twice ran over Mike Samwell, 35, outside his home in Chorlton, South Manchester, as the former serviceman tried to stop his £36,000 Audi S3 sports car being stolen.

Mr Samwell suffered "catastrophic" injuries to his heart and chest as his wife watched on in horror.

Gibbons, who was found guilty of murder by a jury at Manchester Crown Court on Tuesday, gave no reaction to his sentence.

He had pleaded guilty to burglary and aggravated vehicle taking but denied murder.