The madness of talking about talking about Brexit

Everything that's wrong with so much political discourse about Brexit was on display in the House of Commons this afternoon.

Because, as with so much of the debate about the UK leaving the EU, it was almost all about government process - rather than the substance of precisely what preparations are and should be made for that momentous event and what impact it will have on all our lives.

At issue was the government's refusal to publish 58 "sectoral" studies carried out by civil servants on the impact of Brexit - under trade-deal and no-deal scenarios - on 88% of our economy and 30 million jobs.