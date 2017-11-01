- ITV Report
UK government prepares Northern Ireland budget amid power-sharing crisis
Preparations are being made for the UK Government to impose a budget on Northern Ireland by the end of the month, the Northern Ireland Secretary has said.
James Brokenshire said the move stopped short of direct rule and will be abandoned if the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) and Sinn Féin reach a deal in that time.
The two main parties have been at an impasse since the region's power-sharing government collapsed in January
They failed to meet Mr Brokenshire's original Monday deadline to reach an agreement to restore the power-sharing.
Mr Brokenshire said Northern Ireland would begin to run out of money by the end of November.
"No government could simply stand by and allow that to happen," he said.
"I am, therefore, now taking forward the necessary steps that would enable a Budget Bill to be introduced at Westminster at the appropriate moment in order to protect the delivery of public services in Northern Ireland."
A series of deadlines have already been missed to restore multi-party devolved government.
The parties are said to remain at loggerheads over a range of issues including proposals to introduce an Irish Language Act and the DUP's opposition to lifting the region's ban on same-sex marriage.