UK government prepares Northern Ireland budget amid power-sharing crisis

Preparations are being made for the UK Government to impose a budget on Northern Ireland by the end of the month, the Northern Ireland Secretary has said.

James Brokenshire said the move stopped short of direct rule and will be abandoned if the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) and Sinn Féin reach a deal in that time.

The two main parties have been at an impasse since the region's power-sharing government collapsed in January

They failed to meet Mr Brokenshire's original Monday deadline to reach an agreement to restore the power-sharing.