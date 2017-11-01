- ITV Report
Widow of Mike Samwell describes 'overwhelming grief for the future we will never have'
The widow of a former Royal Navy officer told a court that she had lost her "best friend" and "team mate" moments before her husband's killers were jailed.
In a witness impact statement, Jessica Samwell said it has been too traumatic to return to the South Manchester home she shared with her husband Mike since he was killed during a botched robbery on April 23.
Mrs Samwell held her husband's hand as he lay dying after being twice run over while trying to stop his Audi S3 sports car being stolen.
"The last image I have of Mike lying on the ground, groaning in pain, holding his hand will stay with me for the rest of my life," she said.
"I feel overwhelming grief for the future we will never have; the birthdays and anniversaries, and to think of the children we will never share is devastating."
She added that she has suffered from flashbacks and panic attacks and finds it difficult to be alone following the incident.
The victim impact statement in full:
Mark Andrews, senior prosecutor for the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) North West, paid tribute to Mrs Samwell's "tremendous courage" whose evidence helped "bring those responsible to justice."
Ryan Gibbons, 29, who was convicted of murder after twice running over Mr Samwell causing him "catastrophic" injuries to his heart and chest was jailed for a minimum of 27 years.
Raymond Davies, 21, who drove Gibbons to the address to steal the car, was jailed for eight years for manslaughter.