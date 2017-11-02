56,000 foreign nationals disappear off Home Office radar

Tens of thousands of foreign nationals are "declared absconders", meaning authorities do not know their whereabouts, the immigration watchdog has disclosed.

Nearly 56,000 absconders, including convicted criminals and illegal immigrants, were recorded at the end of last year.

More than 700 foreign national offenders (FNOs) were recorded as having absconded after being released into the community.

It was also revealed that about 80,000 people who are liable to be removed from Britain are required to report to officials - rather than being held in detention - while their case is determined.

The figure includes those who have entered the country unlawfully, breached their original conditions of entry, face deportation as a result of committing a crime and asylum seekers.