Amanda Knox says 'I miss her' on anniversary of Meredith Kercher's death

Amanda Knox has written an article about Meredith Kercher ten years after her death. Credit: AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File

Ten years since British student Meredith Kercher was stabbed to death, Amanda Knox has written an article reflecting on "beautiful, banal" memories of the "friend" she was "never allowed to mourn". Knox writes "I miss her" and shares her feelings towards Ms Kercher in the article entitled "Mourning Meredith" which was published on WestsideSeattle.com. The American student who spent years in jail accused of the murder of 21-year-old Meredith described her as a "big sister" who she went clothes shopping with.

Meredith Kercher was found dead in November 2007 in her bedroom in Italy.

She wrote: "I remember the time I wanted to get dressed up and she happily loaned me a pair of her tights, like a big sister." Knox was convicted of brutally stabbing 21-year-old Kercher after she was found dead in the house the pair shared in the Italian town of Peugia in 2007. The American, and her boyfriend Raffaele Sollecito, spent four years in jail for Kercher's murder before being acquitted on appeal in 2011, having their guilty verdicts reinstated by a US appeal court and then finally being cleared again in March 2015. Another man Rudy Hermann Guede was convicted of Meredith's murder in October 2008 and sentenced to 30 years in jail.

Rudy Hermann Guede was sentenced to 30 years in jail for Meredith's murder. Credit: AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia, File

The 30-year-old also recalled the last memory she has of Meredith: "I remember the last time I saw her, ten years ago today, slinging her purse over her shoulder and waving goodbye to me on her way out to meet up with her British friends." Knox reflects on other memories she said she shared with Ms Kercher such as sunbathing on the terrace, going grocery shopping and drinking coffee together. "I remember sipping espresso together after class while Laura and Filomena, our Italian roommates, watched soap operas. Meredith complimented me for showing restraint, eating no more than two cookies with my coffee. She said she wouldn’t be able to stop herself from eating the whole bag," wrote Ms Knox. Amanda says to recall these memories she has to "dig through a decade of suffering just to reach them".

Raffaele Sollecito was also jailed and acquitted over the murder of Meredith Kercher. Credit: AP Photo/Andrew Medichini