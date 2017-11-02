Captured video footage of Osama bin Laden's son released by CIA

Video of Osama bin Laden's adult son captured during the raid which killed the al-Qaida leader has been released by the CIA.

Footage of Hamza bin Laden, touted to be the militant group's future leader, is the first to be seen since childhood photographs.

The video was among more than 470,000 files taken from the compound in Abbottabad, Pakistan, where bin Laden was killed by US Navy Seals in 2011.

Bin Laden, the suspected mastermind behind the 9/11 terror attacks, is believed to have hid in the compound alongside his family for years.

Among the other files found on his computer included a stash of home movies, the well-known YouTube clip "Charlie bit my finger" and animated comedy "Chicken Little".