Puigdemont absent as Catalonia leaders appear in court

Ex-members of Catalonia's government have appeared in court to face possible charges of rebellion, sedition and embezzlement, after the region's disputed independence vote.

In total, 15 out of 20 sacked politicians answered court summons from two Spanish courts in Madrid on Thursday.

But ousted regional president Carles Puigdemont and four others refused to appear which could lead to warrants for their arrests.

Six, including the former speaker of Catalonia's parliament and pro-independence activist Carme Forcadell, attended the Supreme Court.

The court suspended questioning of those under investigation until next week.

Nine former cabinet members also attended a hearing at the nearby National Court.