Exclusive: Labour's new complaints procedure slammed as 'shocking'

Credit: PA

ITV News has been handed a leaked copy of Labour's new complaints procedure for sexual harassment, following the serious allegations of assault which have engulfed Westminster. In an email sent to Labour MPs on Wednesday, the party's General Secretary Iain McNicol said the National Executive Committee (NEC) had agreed a "code of conduct for sexual harassment and gender discrimination". Among the new changes, a specialist panel will review complaints and decide whether to discipline anyone. But its members are elected by the NEC, who appointed the panel at a meeting on Tuesday.

Labour's General Secretary Iain McNicol. Credit: PA

The email promises that specialist training will be provided by an external provider. But victims of sexual harassment and MPs have raised concerns with ITV News that the process will not be independent. The MP who leaked the document to ITV News said the new procedure was 'shocking' because the NEC could potentially influence the decision of the panel. They insisted it should be a third party, perhaps a charity, which deals with complaints rather than a branch of the party itself.

An extract from the leaked document seen by ITV News.

This flow chart shows none of the complaints would be dealt with externally.