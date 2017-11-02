Besieged and starved: The forgotten suffering of Syria's children

Warning: This article contains distressing images and video

Since the battle of Aleppo ended late last year the reality of Syria's civil war has fallen into the background.

But ITV News has been given a grim reminder of the forgotten suffering of children caught up in the five-year conflict outside of Damascus.

Babies are starving to death in the rebel-held Ghouta region, which has been besieged and bombed by pro-government troops for years.

Pictures captured by ITV News cameraman Humam Husari show one of the war's latest victims - 36-day-old Kareen.