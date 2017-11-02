Inspiring Britain: Speedo Mick completes 700 mile Liverpool to Lyon charity walk

Video report by ITV News Correspondent Richard Pallot

The year of 2017 has been a dark one for news – dominated by terror attacks, uncertainty in world politics and natural disasters, so ITV News has decided it is time to shine a light on some good news, telling the stories of inspirational people in communities across the country.

Clad in just a pair of budgy smugglers, a swimming cap, a pair of goggles and a backpack, the aptly named Speedo Mick has just completed a 700 mile charity walk, raising more than £16,000 for charity. Michael Cullen - Speedo Mick's alter-ego - completed his trek from Liverpool to Leon on Thursday, raising funds for his city's Alder Hey Children's Hospital. In the last three years, the semi-naked scouser has raised more than £100,000 for charities, collecting at his beloved Everton's football matches and swimming the English Channel - where the inspiration for his outfit came from.

The swimsuit wearing fundraiser celebrates in Lyon. Credit: ITV News

Despite temperatures turning chiller during his month-long jaunt, Speedo Mick said he "really had almost forgotten" that he has been marching along almost in the buff. He continued: "Sometimes you do feel a bit vulnerable and I'm still in a position to get a bit of stick, but people are just very generous." While his sights were set on Everton's Europa League match against Olympique Lyonnais which kicked-off shortly after his arrival in the French city, he said he will continue to carry on fundraising once the match is over.

Speedo Mick arrives at Olympique Lyonnais' Groupama Stadium. Credit: ITV News

The swimsuit clad father told how he is already considering a walk across the Antarctic, but admitted he was yet to let his wife know of his plans.