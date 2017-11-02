Bank of England weighs first interest rates hike for more than a decade

The Bank of England is expected to raise interest rates for the first time in 10 years on Thursday, with members of the nine-strong Monetary Policy Committee likely to approve a hike from 0.25% to 0.5%.

The move to damped Britain’s surging inflation will hit mortgage borrowers with variable rate deals, though savers, blighted by years of negligible returns, will see some benefit.

Many millions of Britons will never have experienced an interest rate rise in their adult lives, with borrowing costs languishing at historic lows since the 2008 financial crash.

Bank of England Governor Mark Carney has said in recent months that a rate hike might be “appropriate” with Brexit-fuelled inflation set to continue.

However, a quarter point rise only reverses the cut imposed in the wake of the 2016’s shock Brexit vote as Britain’s economy lurched into turmoil.

The Bank’s quarterly inflation forecast report will be a good indicator as to whether the hike will mark the start of a series of rises, or remain a one-off.