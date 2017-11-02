- ITV Report
Bank of England weighs first interest rates hike for more than a decade
The Bank of England is expected to raise interest rates for the first time in 10 years on Thursday, with members of the nine-strong Monetary Policy Committee likely to approve a hike from 0.25% to 0.5%.
The move to damped Britain’s surging inflation will hit mortgage borrowers with variable rate deals, though savers, blighted by years of negligible returns, will see some benefit.
Many millions of Britons will never have experienced an interest rate rise in their adult lives, with borrowing costs languishing at historic lows since the 2008 financial crash.
Bank of England Governor Mark Carney has said in recent months that a rate hike might be “appropriate” with Brexit-fuelled inflation set to continue.
However, a quarter point rise only reverses the cut imposed in the wake of the 2016’s shock Brexit vote as Britain’s economy lurched into turmoil.
The Bank’s quarterly inflation forecast report will be a good indicator as to whether the hike will mark the start of a series of rises, or remain a one-off.
"We believe that any hike in November will reflect a reversal of the post-Brexit stimulus rather than the beginning of a short term series of hikes,” said Edward Park, investment director at investment manager Brooks Macdonald.
"With the UK consumer still heavily indebted, via both mortgages and credit, at the same time as there is a real wage squeeze, we don't think the near term outlook warrants materially higher rates."
However, the Bank is bent on returning inflation to its 2% target, a difficult task with the Brexit-hit pound spiking prices. Some economists suggest as many as three hikes could be imposed by the end of 2019, bringing the rates to 1%.
Despite the pound's decline, the UK economy has performed better than predicted following the EU vote, with growth increasing to from 0.3% to 0.4% in the third quarter.
Yet the increase will be unwelcome for many Britons already squeezed by insubstantial wage growth and inflation.
"Household budgets are under pressure and higher interest rates may bring about a further reaction by consumers, slowing the economy further,” said Economist Philip Shaw at Investec.
"Activity is also vulnerable to a retracement of corporate activity on the back of Brexit-related uncertainty."
He added the outlook for rates was "very uncertain".