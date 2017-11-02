May facing Cabinet reshuffle after Fallon quits

Theresa May is facing a Cabinet reshuffle after Sir Michael Fallon sensationally quit as Defence Secretary.

The shock announcement came after it emerged Sir Michael had repeatedly put his hand on a female journalist's knee at a dinner in 2002.

The 65-year-old apologised for his actions saying his behaviour had "fallen below the high standards required" and acknowledged what might have been acceptable in the past was no longer appropriate.

The resignation leaves the Prime Minister facing a reshuffle and deprives her of one of her most experienced and trusted colleagues.

When allegations of sexual misconduct first began circulating last week, ministers were warned that "serious action" would be taken by Mrs May where necessary.