- ITV Report
Suspected burglar caught after getting stuck in extractor fan
Police are questioning a man on suspicion of burglary after he appeared to get stuck in a takeaway extractor fan unit.
West Midlands Police arrested the 45-year-old after he spent seven hours with his legs dangling out of the DFC Chicken building.
Officers posted a photo from the scene where the individual's bottom half could be seen squeezed between the fan.
The man allegedly spent some time crying for help.
He was only rescued after a passer-by spotted him and phoned the police.
Police posted the photo to their Twitter account on Thursday.
They captioned the image: "#dontgetstuck if you're trying to break in. 5 hours later shouting help #triptocustody by all means."
Pc Matthew Willocks, who took the photo, said: "The extractor unit had been removed and the suspect had climbed into the extractor outlet at around 2am. He was completely stuck and couldn't move at all.
"The fire brigade had to come in and use the jaws of life to pull back all the extractor casing to release him."
The individual was taken to hospital for a check-up before being arrested.