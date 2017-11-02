Suspected burglar caught after getting stuck in extractor fan

Police are questioning a man on suspicion of burglary after he appeared to get stuck in a takeaway extractor fan unit.

West Midlands Police arrested the 45-year-old after he spent seven hours with his legs dangling out of the DFC Chicken building.

Officers posted a photo from the scene where the individual's bottom half could be seen squeezed between the fan.

The man allegedly spent some time crying for help.

He was only rescued after a passer-by spotted him and phoned the police.