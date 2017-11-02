Cold air with calm, cloudy conditions

A cold night as temperatures slide to just 3 or 4C in rural spots allowing a slight patchy frost to form. Mist and fog will redevelop across southern counties - thickest and most notable in the south-west giving poor visibility into tomorrow morning. This will take a while to lift, keeping some places mist and grey for much of the morning. Calm and quiet but cloud cover will limit sunnier skies tomorrow and it'll remain very much on the chilly side everywhere.