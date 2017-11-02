The power behind May

Shortly after the general election that cost Theresa May her parliamentary majority, I wrote and broadcast that Gavin Williamson had become the most powerful man in government - because the PM needed his skills to get Brexit and any kind of legislative programme through a truculent parliament.

Today he became even more powerful - as Defence Secretary, and with his deputy now his successor as chief whip.

He occupies a hugely and strategically important ministerial post. And it is believed - rightly or wrongly - that the Whip's Office will remain under his sway.

His cabinet colleagues and backbench MPs view him, with a mixture of resentment and awe, as far and away the most influential member of the government - on whom Theresa May will rely more than any other.