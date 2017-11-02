Who will replace Sir Michael Fallon as Defence Secretary?

Sir Michael Fallon's resignation leaves Theresa May with the task of replacing him in the Cabinet. The Prime Minister could opt for a tried-and-tested veteran or use the opportunity to bring in some fresh blood from the younger generation of Tory MPs. Here are some of the potential contenders for Defence Secretary:

Sir Alan Duncan

Sir Alan Duncan is currently Boris Johnson's deputy in the Foreign Office. Credit: PA

Currently Boris Johnson's deputy in the Foreign Office, Sir Alan was at Oxford University at the same time as Mrs May - and preceded her husband Philip as president of the Oxford Union. The former oil trader was instrumental in setting up a covert cell to block fuel supplies to Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi's regime while ensuring rebels had access to the resource during the 2011 conflict.

Penny Mordaunt

Penny Mordaunt was the first female Armed Forces Minister. Credit: PA

The Work and Pensions Minister has experience in the Ministry of Defence and is a Royal Navy reservist. Penny was the first female Armed Forces Minister and was in the position from May 2015 until July 2016. The Portsmouth North MP donned her swimsuit to appear on ITV diving competition Splash in 2014 to raise money for charity.

Rory Stewart

Rory Stewart is a former soldier, diplomat and writer. Credit: PA

A former soldier, diplomat and writer, the Penrith and the Border MP's life has been so colourful that Brad Pitt's production company reportedly bought the rights for a biopic. Currently Minister for Africa, Mr Stewart had a short stint as an officer in the Black Watch before a diplomatic career which saw him become deputy governor of two provinces in Iraq following the 2003 invasion. Between 2000 and 2002 he took leave from the Foreign Office and walked 6,000 miles through Iran, Afghanistan, Pakistan, India and Nepal. Mr Stewart's name appeared on the unverified list of sexual misconduct allegations circulating in Westminster. But he said the claims about his behaviour towards a female member of staff were "completely untrue", something the researcher publicly backed up.

Ben Wallace

Ben Wallace is a former officer in the Scots Guards. Credit: PA

The Security Minister and a former officer in the Scots Guards, he was promoted to his Home Office role when Mrs May took over in Number 10. Mr Wallace has serving as MP for Wyre and Preston North since 2010. Until the General Election of 2005 he was employed by the UK's part-privatised National Defence Laboratory, QinetiQ as its Overseas Director. Mr Wallace is Boris Johnson's former campaign manager, which could make Mrs May wary about putting him into the position alongside the Foreign Secretary at a time when her leadership remains weakened by the general election result.

Tobias Ellwood

Mr Ellwood spent six years in the Regular Army before his political career. Credit: PA

Currently a junior minister in the Ministry of Defence, he served in the Royal Green Jackets from 1991 to 1996 with tours in Northern Ireland, Cyprus, Kuwait, Germany, Gibraltar and Bosnia. After leaving the army Mr Ellwood worked as a researcher for the former Defence Secretary, the Rt Hon Tom King (now Lord King) and is now an active Army Reservist. He was praised for his efforts trying in vain to save the life of Pc Keith Palmer after the Westminster terror attack in March.

Johnny Mercer

Johnny Mercer is a former army officer and Afghanistan veteran. Credit: PA

If the Prime Minister wanted to revitalise her administration, the former army officer and Afghanistan veteran could offer that option. Only elected in 2015, he impressed Westminster observers with his tenacious leadership of a Defence Select Committee investigation into the handling of the Iraq Historic Allegations Team. As a critic of Mrs May's welfare policies, the Prime Minister may also want to get him inside her Government tent in order to remove a backbench rebel. Mr Mercer is passionate about providing veterans with better care which was one of the reasons he says he entered into politics.

Tom Tugendhat

Tom Tugendhat is a former military officer and served in Iraq and Afghanistan. Credit: PA