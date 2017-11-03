- ITV Report
-
Bristol City 'surprised' at Bailey Wright's retrospective ban for 'deception' of match official
Bristol City has said it is "hugely surprised" by the Football Association's decision to ban defender Bailey Wright for two games after finding he had deceived a match official by simulating an injury.
This is the first season in which English football's governing body has been able to retrospectively ban players for simulation.
The incident occurred during Bristol City's Championship clash with Fulham on Tuesday, which the club won 2-0.
Wright went down in the 62nd minute in an off-the-ball incident with Aboubakar Kamara and the Fulham striker was sent off.
Fulham later appealed and the FA rescinded his red card.
The matter was then passed to an FA panel to review, with Wright accused of committing a "successful deception of a match official".
The Australian denied the charge, but after watching footage of the incident officials rejected his claim.
The two-match suspension is only the second time in English football that a player has been punished for "deceiving a match official", and the first for a deception that resulted in a red card for an opponent.
Bristol City said it was disappointed by the FA's decision. In a statement the club said:
According to the FA, incidents where it appears a match official has been deceived by an act of simulation are referred to a panel consisting of an ex-match official, a former manager and a former player.
Each panel member watches video footage of the incident independently and only in cases where the three unanimously determine there has been a deception does the FA issue a charge.