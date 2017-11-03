Bristol City 'surprised' at Bailey Wright's retrospective ban for 'deception' of match official

Bristol City has said it is "hugely surprised" by the Football Association's decision to ban defender Bailey Wright for two games after finding he had deceived a match official by simulating an injury.

This is the first season in which English football's governing body has been able to retrospectively ban players for simulation.

The incident occurred during Bristol City's Championship clash with Fulham on Tuesday, which the club won 2-0.

Wright went down in the 62nd minute in an off-the-ball incident with Aboubakar Kamara and the Fulham striker was sent off.

Fulham later appealed and the FA rescinded his red card.