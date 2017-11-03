Bowe Bergdahl: Former US army soldier spared jail for deserting army post in Afghanistan

The US army sergeant and former terrorist captive Bowe Bergdahl has been spared jail for abandoning his post in Afghanistan.

Bergdahl, 31, was captured by the Haqqani Network shortly after he went missing from his military camp in Afghanistan in June 2009.

He was held as a prisoner for five years by the Taliban-linked group until he was swapped for five Taliban leaders in a prisoner exchange in 2014.

At a military court hearing today, Bergdahl was told he would be dishonorably discharged from the army - but would not have to serve prison time.

The judge gave Bergdahl a dishonorable discharge, reduced his rank to private and said he must forfeit pay equal to $1,000 per month for 10 months.