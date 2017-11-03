FTSE 100 stocks close at record high for second time in a month

The FTSE 100 index of top British-listed companies have closed the day's trading at a record high for the second time in a month.

Stocks nudged up by 0.07% or 5.03 points throughout the day - enough to push it to a record closing high of 7,560.35 points.

The previous maximum was set just three weeks earlier, on October 12, when the index hit 7,556.24 points.

Markets are being driven forward by the weak pound.

The UK currency has slumped as Brexit negotiations progress without any sign of a breakthrough.