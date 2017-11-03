Moors Murderer Ian Brady buried at sea after secret cremation

Ian Brady's ashes were buried at sea after a cremation in Southport last Wednesday, officials have confirmed.

The body of the Moors Murderer, who died aged 79 on May 15, was collected from the mortuary at Royal Liverpool hospital by a Tameside Council official on October 25.

Police escorted the body to Southport Crematorium where it was incinerated without ceremony, court documents show.

The ashes were placed in a weighted biodegradable urn, driven to Liverpool Marina and later dispatched at sea in the middle of the night on Thursday, October 26.

Along with Myra Hindley, Brady tortured and murdered five children in the 1960s. Hindley died in prison in 2002.

A judge ordered in October the decision of the ashes disposal was to be taken out of the hands of Brady’s executor over fears the remains would be scattered on Saddleworth Moor, where four of Brady’s victims were buried.

Brady and Hindley were convicted of sexually torturing children and teenagers before killing them and burying their bodies on the moors.