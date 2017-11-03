Jose Mourinho settles £3 million tax bill after facing fraud accusations

Jose Mourinho said he has paid everything he owes after appearing in court in Spain accused of tax fraud.

The Manchester United manager was alleged to have defrauded the country's tax authorities of 3.3 million euros (£2.9 million) in unpaid taxes when he coached Real Madrid.

But Mourinho said the case against him was now closed.

Speaking outside court, he told reporters: "I was informed that an investigation was opened and they told me that in order to regularise my situation I had to pay a certain amount of money.

"I did not complain (or) appeal and I paid and I signed an agreement and a compliance act with the state, saying that everything was closed.

"For this reason I was here only for five minutes to say the same things I am telling you."