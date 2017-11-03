- ITV Report
Jose Mourinho settles £3 million tax bill after facing fraud accusations
Jose Mourinho said he has paid everything he owes after appearing in court in Spain accused of tax fraud.
The Manchester United manager was alleged to have defrauded the country's tax authorities of 3.3 million euros (£2.9 million) in unpaid taxes when he coached Real Madrid.
But Mourinho said the case against him was now closed.
Speaking outside court, he told reporters: "I was informed that an investigation was opened and they told me that in order to regularise my situation I had to pay a certain amount of money.
"I did not complain (or) appeal and I paid and I signed an agreement and a compliance act with the state, saying that everything was closed.
"For this reason I was here only for five minutes to say the same things I am telling you."
The money involves revenues from image rights, not salary paid by Real Madrid.
The 54-year-old Portuguese coach was in charge of Real Madrid from 2010 to 2013.
After the tax fraud accusations were announced in June, the agency that represents Mourinho, Gestifute, released a statement saying he paid "more than 26 million euros (£23 million) in taxes, with an average tax rate over 41%, and accepted the regularisation proposals made by the Spanish tax authorities in 2015 regarding the years of 2011 and 2012 and entered into a settlement agreement regarding 2013".
The agency said tax authorities issued a certificate in which it attested that Mourinhowas in compliance with all of his tax obligations.
Mourinho is the latest football figure targeted by tax authorities in Spain.
Last year, Lionel Messi and his father were found guilty on three counts of defrauding tax authorities of 4.1 million euros (£3.6 million) from income made from image rights.
Cristiano Ronaldo, Marcelo, Ricardo Carvalho, Angel Di Maria, Javier Mascherano, Radamel Falcao and Fabio Coentrao are among other players investigated.