Marseille suspend Patrice Evra after kick 'aimed at fan'

Marseille have suspended Patrice Evra after the footballer aimed a kick at the head of one of the French club's supporters ahead of a Europa League match in Portugal.

The club took action after UEFA confirmed it had opened disciplinary proceedings against the former Manchester United player.

"Jacques-Henri Eyraud, president of Marseille, met Patrice Evra today and informed him of his lay-off with immediate effect and a summons to an interview prior to a possible disciplinary sanction," a statement from the French club said.

Evra, who is named as a substitute for OM's fixture away to Vitoria, lashed out at the fan in a heated confrontation ahead of the match on Thursday.

On Friday UEFA announced the 36-year-old would miss "at least one match", with the organisation's disciplinary body set to discuss his case at its next meeting on November 10.

Marseille added there had been "unacceptable behaviour" from some fans who subjected Evra and his team-mates to "hateful attacks" but said: "As a professional and experienced player, Patrice Evra could not respond in such an inappropriate way."