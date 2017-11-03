- ITV Report
Marseille suspend Patrice Evra after kick 'aimed at fan'
Marseille have suspended Patrice Evra after the footballer aimed a kick at the head of one of the French club's supporters ahead of a Europa League match in Portugal.
The club took action after UEFA confirmed it had opened disciplinary proceedings against the former Manchester United player.
"Jacques-Henri Eyraud, president of Marseille, met Patrice Evra today and informed him of his lay-off with immediate effect and a summons to an interview prior to a possible disciplinary sanction," a statement from the French club said.
Evra, who is named as a substitute for OM's fixture away to Vitoria, lashed out at the fan in a heated confrontation ahead of the match on Thursday.
On Friday UEFA announced the 36-year-old would miss "at least one match", with the organisation's disciplinary body set to discuss his case at its next meeting on November 10.
Marseille added there had been "unacceptable behaviour" from some fans who subjected Evra and his team-mates to "hateful attacks" but said: "As a professional and experienced player, Patrice Evra could not respond in such an inappropriate way."
Evra is almost certain to face a more severe sanction from UEFA following scenes reminiscent of Eric Cantona's kung-fu kick at Selhurst Park in 1995.
Video footage showed Evra aiming the kick at the Marseille fan as visiting players and supporters, who had seemingly scaled barriers to reach the advertising hoardings at the Estadio D Afonso Henriques in Guimaraes, confronted each other at the side of the pitch.
He was then ushered away by a team-mate.
Further to UEFA investigation's into Evra, the governing body has charged Marseille with breaches of Article 16 of its disciplinary regulations: namely the "field invasion by supporters, the setting-off of fireworks and acts of damages."
Evra joined Marseille from Juventus in January, but has made just two appearances for the club in all competitions this season.