Kevin Spacey: UK police investigating sexual assault claims

Hollywood star Kevin Spacey is understood to be being investigated by British police over an alleged historical sexual assault.

It is understood officers from the Metropolitan Police's child abuse and sexual offences command are looking into claims the House Of Cards actor sexually assaulted a 23-year-old man in London in 2008.

Scotland Yard declined to identify the alleged attacker but said in a statement: "On Wednesday, November 1, City of London Police referred an allegation of sexual assault to the Metropolitan Police Service.

"It is alleged a man assaulted another man in 2008 in Lambeth.

"Officers from the Child Abuse and Sexual Offences Command are investigating."

City of London Police confirmed they had referred an allegation of sexual assault from 2008 in Lambeth to Scotland Yard.

Spacey has not bee arrested or charged with any offences.

Police declined to say if he had been questioned or not.

Last week, allegations against the 58-year-old emerged when Star Trek actor Anthony Rapp claimed Spacey had placed him on a bed and climbed on top of him following a party at his apartment in 1986.