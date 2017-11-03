- ITV Report
Parachute trial: Husband Emile Cilliers 'hid financial woes from wife over fears she would leave him'
An army sergeant accused of attempting to murder his wife by tampering with her parachute has told a court he had money problems throughout their relationship and feared she might leave him.
Emile Cilliers, of the Royal Army Physical Training Corps, said he owed his wife Victoria several thousand pounds during their time together and repeatedly borrowed money to pay off existing loans.
Friday saw Cilliers giving evidence from the witness box for the first time since the trial opened four weeks ago.
He told the jury how he had kept the extent of his financial difficulties from his wife due to concerns she would leave him.
Asked to explain his monetary woes during their marriage, he told the court: "I was hiding from Victoria the financial situation I was in.
"I was living above my means, taking out loans to cover other loans - all my money would go on repaying loans and I would get another loan to try and hide it.
"I would be embarrassed [if Victoria found out]. I was afraid she would be disappointed in me, I was just scared."
Asked by defence counsel Elizabeth Marsh QC what he thought would happen when his wife did find out, Cilliers replied: "Leave me."
Cilliers, 37, was charged with attempted murder after his wife's parachute failed to open correctly during a 4,000ft jump at Netheravon Airfield in Wiltshire on 5 April 2015.
Mrs Cilliers, a skydiving instructor with around 2,600 jumps to her name, sustained serious injures but survived the high speed fall in what the court heard was a "near miracle".
The court heard Mrs Cilliers had eventually discovered her husband was in financial difficulty and helped to bail him out.
Earlier the court heard evidence that certain financial agreements, including a family life insurance policy, were drawn up in such a way that Cilliers could only benefit if his wife was alive.
The defendant denies attempting to murder his former Army officer wife by tampering with her hire kit in a toilet cubicle, allegedly twisting the lines of the main parachute and removing some essential parts.
The trial continues with Cilliers due to continue giving evidence on Monday.