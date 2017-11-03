- ITV Report
Rain clearing eastwards tomorrow leaving frequent heavy showers.
Rain arriving in many places overnight, becoming heavy in particular across England and Wales for a time. Turning drier though with some showers across Scotland and Northern Ireland later.
Rain clearing eastwards through Saturday. Sunny spells will follow for most but there will also be some heavy showers especially in the west. Feeling cold in the northwesterly wind.
Bright and cold on Sunday with some showers then frosty overnight and a cold start on Monday morning.