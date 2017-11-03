Sir Michael 'categorically denies' lewd comments to Andrea Leadsom

Sir Michael Fallon, who quit as Defence Secretary on Wednesday, "categorically denies" allegations that he made inappropriate sexual comments to Andrea Leadsom.

Commons Leader Mrs Leadsom accused Sir Michael of making "lewd" remarks and passed a dossier of claims to Number 10, The Sun reports.

Sir Michael admitted his behaviour had "fallen below the high standards required" in his role and quit.

Sources close to the Tory MP said he "fundamentally denied" claims he made a crude joke to the Commons leader while Mrs Leadsom's team and Number 10 declined to comment.

He is reported to have said to Mrs Leadsom, who complained of cold hands: “I know where you can put them to warm them up”.

A source close to Sir Michael told The Sun last night: “He doesn’t remember what he is supposed to have said in the committee. But he doesn’t deny making comments that someone might have taken offence at.

“He may have said something that Andrea was offended by, but he categorically denies saying something as appalling as he knows where she could warm her hands. That is an appalling slur from Leadsom.”