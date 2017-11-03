Kelvin Hopkins: Suspended Labour MP 'categorically' denies activist's sexual harassment allegation

Suspended Labour MP Kelvin Hopkins has "absolutely and categorically" denied allegations of inappropriate behaviour made against him by party activist Ava Etemadzadeh.

Ms Etemadzadeh claims that the 76-year-old "hugged me very tightly and rubbed his crotch on me" following an event at Essex University in 2014 and sent inappropriate text messages months later.

When the 27-year-old reported the alleged behaviour to the party she says she was left feeling "powerless and isolated" after she reported his alleged actions to the party, but it was "ignored".

"I felt powerless and isolated," Ms Etemadzadeh told ITV News.

"Not only did they ignore it, but a few months after it they promoted Kelvin Hopkins to the shadow cabinet and actually that made me feel very disillusioned in Corbyn's leadership."

In a statement, Mr Hopkins said: "I absolutely and categorically deny that I in any way engaged in any such inappropriate conduct.

"I simply put an arm around her shoulder to give her a brief, slight hug just before getting in to my car.

"I did not hold her tight. I did not rub any part of my body, let alone my crotch, against Ava.

"She waved me off as I drove away and did not say anything whatsoever to suggest that anything had occurred that upset her let alone revolted her."

Mr Hopkins claims that Ms Etemadzadeh sent him a text later that evening saying: "Thank you so much Kelvin for coming tonight!! We had a fantastic time. My members loved you! :-) You're a star! x Ava"

On Friday, Jeremy Corbyn came under fire for promoting an MP accused of harassment - Mr Hopkins.

The Labour leader declined to comment on the situation, but it is understood he only knew about one text message.