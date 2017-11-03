Theresa May sets out new code of conduct for Tories following sexual harassment allegations

The Prime Minister has released a new code of conduct for Conservative Party representatives, following a string of sexual harassment allegations at Westminster.

As part of the code, the Tories are immediately adopting a new complaints procedure with a new hotline for reporting potential breaches and a more detailed process for investigation by a panel, which will for the first time include an independent member.

In a letter to Commons Speaker John Bercow, Theresa May said the Government and her party believe there should be "a common, transparent, independent grievance procedure for all those working in Parliament who wish to raise concerns which provides clarity and certainty about how their concerns will be dealt with, and the support they will receive".

When allegations of sexual misconduct first began circulating last week, ministers were warned that "serious action" would be taken by Mrs May where necessary.

A list of MPs accused of inappropriate behaviour has reportedly been circulating at Westminster.

On Wednesday, Sir Michael Fallon quit as Defence Secretary, admitting his behaviour had "fallen below the high standards required" in his role.