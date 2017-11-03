- ITV Report
Tory MP Charlie Elphicke suspended over 'serious allegations'
Conservative MP Charlie Elphicke has had the whip suspended following serious allegations that have been referred to the police, Tory chief whip Julian Smith has said.
Mr Elphicke denied any wrongdoing, tweeting that he had not been made aware of the allegations.
"The party tipped off the press before telling me of my suspension. I am not aware of what the alleged claims are and deny any wrongdoing," he said.
The Dover MP was elected in 2010 and is a member of the Commons Treasury Select Committee.
He was a government whip under former prime minister David Cameron between 2015-16 and is a member of the European Research Group of pro-Brexit Tory MPs.
His suspension is the latest development in an abuse scandal that has seen a series of MPs subject to allegations of inappropriate behaviour.
On Wednesday Michael Fallon resigned as defence secretary, after he admitted his own behaviour had "fallen below the high standards required" by his role.
He later denied allegations he had made inappropriate sexual comments to Cabinet colleague Andrea Leadsom.
Labour too has faced allegations, with MP Kelvin Hopkins suspended over allegations of inappropriate behaviour made against him by a party activist.
Mr Hopkins has said he "absolutely and categorically" denies the allegations.