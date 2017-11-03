Twitter employee 'inadvertently' deactivates Donald Trump's account

The president’s personal @RealDonaldTrump account disappeared around 11pm, with an error message saying the user “does not exist.”

The Twitter account of President Donald Trump's was suspended on Thursday, but only for 11 minutes.

Trump's Twitter account appears to be down. https://t.co/VLNfnGcz6H

The account quickly reappeared with Twitter taking responsibility for the outage.

In a statement by the company said Trump's account was "inadvertently deactivated due to human error" by one of its employees.

"We are continuing to investigate and are taking steps to prevent this from happening again," the statement continued.

The White House has yet to comment on the incident.