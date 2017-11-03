Weather: Mainly cloudy and dry today, rain tonight

Fog in the south will slowly clear this morning and will give some difficult conditions at first this morning.

For many this will clear giving some bright spells later this morning, however it may persist into the afternoon in a few places.

Elsewhere it is going to be a mainly cloudy day with the best of the brightness across east England, east Scotland and some parts of Wales and the Midlands.

However, some rain is expected in the far northwest. For most it will be dry, however some rain is likely in the far north west, and later on some patchy outbreaks of rain will push into western parts of England and Wales.