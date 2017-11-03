BA father and daughter pilot team fly together for the final time

A father and daughter team of BA pilots flew together for the last time on Thursday.

David Woodruffe's retirement flight was a transatlantic crossing on a Boeing 777 from New York to London, which he made with his daughter Kat Woodruffe.

Mr Woodruffe, 64, told the Press Association: "I'm sorry to be leaving BA after so many years, but equally glad that she will be remaining in the airline to continue our legacy, and doing a job I know she has the same passion and enthusiasm for as I do."

Miss Woodruffe, 35, said the blood bond made cockpit communication “very easy."

The pilots operated around a dozen flights together for BA, during which Miss Woodruffe would call him ”captain, dad and occasionally Dave".

Mr Woodruffe, from Horsham, West Sussex, joked, "like any father I always end up paying" for post-flight meals.

Miss Woodruffe, a senior first officer also from Horsham, described their last flight as "wonderful."

"Dad and flying have influenced my life massively, so it's really special to have been with him at the end of his amazing career,” she said.

"I promised him I will carry on the good Woodruffe name!"

Miss Woodruffe said she knew she wanted to be a pilot from the age of 12.

"My GCSEs and A-levels were picked in order to help me into aviation, dad insisted on physics and maths, and I used to go away with him on his trips as much as possible,” she said.

Mr Woodruffe said he was “immensely proud” of his daughter.

"She has wanted to be a pilot since a child and I have always encouraged her to fulfil her ambition," he said.