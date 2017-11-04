China brings in prison sentences of up to three years for disrespecting the national anthem

China has made it a criminal offence to disrespect the national anthem, punishable by a prison sentence of up to three years.

The one-party state's Parliament rubber-stamped the change in law on Saturday, amid a growing swell of nationalism under President Xi Jinping.

Since his appointment as party leader in 2012, Xi has established a growing cult of personality that leans heavily on his image as a patriotic leader.

The country's anthem, called March of the Volunteers, has also become a flashpoint for protests over Chinese rule in Hong Kong in recent months, where football bans have booed when it is played.