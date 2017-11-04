Consumers warned to stay away from illegal fireworks and unlicensed vendors

With bonfire night approaching, consumers are being urged to avoid buying cheap fireworks from unlicensed outlets or via social media.

The warning from local councils and the emergency services follows recent large-scale seizures of fireworks and incidents where fireworks let off by accident have severely damaging people's homes.

In one incident, Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service seized almost 500kg of fireworks that had been stored in a garage alongside propane cylinders, petrol and live unsecured electrical wires.

The Local Government Association (LGA) and fire authorities have warned that buying fireworks from car boot sales, vehicles or private houses could pose a risk to life and property.

The LGA is also encouraging people and businesses to store fireworks securely to avoid injury and damage.