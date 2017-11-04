Donald Trump begins whirlwind tour of Asia as leaders prepare to discuss North Korea crisis

Donald Trump has departed on his 11-day trip to Asia which is the longest tour of the continent by a US president in 25 years.

Trump and his wife First Lady Melania will visit Japan, South Korea, China, Vietnam and the Philippines.

President Trump will utilise the trip to demonstrate the USA's commitment to the Indo-Pacific region as well as to strengthen alliances and partnerships.

Among the strategic issues Trump will raise with foreign leaders will be the heightened tensions with North Korea over its nuclear weapons programme.

They first flew to the US state of Hawaii where they visited the USS Arizona Memorial and laid a wreath in honour of those killed during the attack on Pearl Harbour by Japanese forces in 1941.