- ITV Report
-
Half of all fixed speed cameras in Britain left inactive
About half of all fixed speed cameras around the country are switched off, according to data obtained under freedom of information rules, with some authorities maintaining no active fixed speed cameras at all.
Data released by 36 of the 45 police forces in the UK showed that 13 have fewer than half have cameras that are actively catching speeding drivers.
Road safety campaigners said the figures were troubling and called for all fixed speed cameras to be activated.
The speed camera data was collected by the Press Association which sent Freedom of Information requests to all the forces and their speed camera partnerships.
Of the police forces that responded, Cleveland, Durham, North Yorkshire and Northamptonshire admitted that none of their fixed speed cameras were active.
Northamptonshire turned its cameras off in April 2011, but has left the structures in place to deter speeders, the force said.
Staffordshire Police have 272 fixed cameras across their patch, but just 14 of them are active, while the Derbyshire force operates 112 cameras with just 10 of them catching speeding motorists.
Overall, 36 forces responded with data showing that out of a total 2,838 cameras, only 1,486 (52%) were active.
Nine forces refused to disclose the information or failed to respond.
The forces with a quarter or less switched on are West Yorkshire (25%), Kent (25%), South Yorkshire (24%), Greater Manchester (24%) and Cheshire (17%).
City of London, the Metropolitan Police/Transport for London, Lancashire, Nottinghamshire, Suffolk and Northern Ireland said all of their fixed cameras were active.
West Midlands Police, who announced in 2013 that their old speed cameras were being switched off, said they now had eight new average speed cameras.
Road safety charity Brake described the figures as concerning and Neil Greig, spokesman for the charity IAM RoadSmart, said his organisation believed all speed cameras should be active.
Claire Armstrong, co-founder of lobby group Safe Speed, which campaigns for more traffic police officers rather than speed cameras, said the investigation showed "police forces don't believe in cameras".
"Forces are conning the public into thinking cameras are there for road safety because, if they really thought that, every single one of them would be on," she said.
The figures cover all police fixed speed cameras, but not the mobile devices forces also use.