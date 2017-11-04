Half of all fixed speed cameras in Britain left inactive

About half of all fixed speed cameras around the country are switched off, according to data obtained under freedom of information rules, with some authorities maintaining no active fixed speed cameras at all.

Data released by 36 of the 45 police forces in the UK showed that 13 have fewer than half have cameras that are actively catching speeding drivers.

Road safety campaigners said the figures were troubling and called for all fixed speed cameras to be activated.

The speed camera data was collected by the Press Association which sent Freedom of Information requests to all the forces and their speed camera partnerships.

Of the police forces that responded, Cleveland, Durham, North Yorkshire and Northamptonshire admitted that none of their fixed speed cameras were active.