- ITV Report
Netflix drops Kevin Spacey from House of Cards in wake of sexual assault allegations
Netflix has dropped Kevin Spacey from House of Cards and refused to release a film starring him in the wake of sexual assault allegations against the actor.
A stream of accusations have been leveled against the American since fellow actor Anthony Rapp alleged Spacey tried to seduce him as a child.
Production of critically-acclaimed House of Cards, working on its sixth series, had been suspended, and now Spacey has been removed from the lead role.
In a statement, the entertainment company said: "Netflix will not be involved with any further production of House of Cards that includes Kevin Spacey.
"We have also decided we will not be moving forward with the release of the film Gore, which was in post-production, starring and produced by Kevin Spacey."
With Spacey dropped, the hit political drama's future now appears uncertain.
It comes after Scotland Yard said it was investigating an allegation of sexual assault involving the Oscar winner.
It is understood officers from the Met's child abuse and sexual offences command are looking into claims Spacey sexually assaulted a man in Lambeth in 2008.
Netflix suspended production of House of Cards when allegations against Spacey began to emerge.
Rapp claimed Spacey had placed him on a bed and climbed on top of him following a party at his apartment in 1986.
Spacey's response and apology provoked outcry after he used it as an opportunity to come out as gay.