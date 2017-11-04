Netflix drops Kevin Spacey from House of Cards in wake of sexual assault allegations

Netflix has dropped Kevin Spacey from House of Cards and refused to release a film starring him in the wake of sexual assault allegations against the actor.

A stream of accusations have been leveled against the American since fellow actor Anthony Rapp alleged Spacey tried to seduce him as a child.

Production of critically-acclaimed House of Cards, working on its sixth series, had been suspended, and now Spacey has been removed from the lead role.

In a statement, the entertainment company said: "Netflix will not be involved with any further production of House of Cards that includes Kevin Spacey.

"We have also decided we will not be moving forward with the release of the film Gore, which was in post-production, starring and produced by Kevin Spacey."