Saudi Arabia says ballistic missile 'fired from Yemen' intercepted close to Riyadh airport

Saudi Arabia said it has intercepted a ballistic missile fired from Yemen close to Riyadh airport - the closest strike yet to its heavily populated capital.

The missile was fired late on Saturday across the southern border by Houthi militants in Yemen, news outlet Al-Masira reported.

Saudi officials said no flights were disrupted after the missile landed on the campus of King Khalid International Airport.

Saudi Arabia's Civil Aviation Authority tweeted: "The Saudi air defence managed to intercept a ballistic missile towards Riyadh.