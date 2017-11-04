Saudi princes and ex-ministers detained in anti-corruption drive

A number of princes and former ministers have been detained in Saudi Arabia in an anti-corruption drive, the Saudi-owned Al-Arabiya news channel has reported.

The country's King, Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, has also removed a prominent prince who was head of the national guard, and replaced the economy minister while announcing the creation of a new anti-corruption committee.

The anti-corruption probe - which has seen 11 princes and dozens of ex-ministers detained - was headed by the kingdom's powerful Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who was named to oversee the new committee.

Al-Arabiya reported that the committee is looking into deadly floods that overwhelmed parts of the city of Jiddah in 2009 and is investigating the Saudi government's response to the Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS) virus that has killed several hundred people in the past few years.

Meanwhile, the kingdom's top council of clerics issued a statement saying it is an Islamic duty to fight corruption - essentially giving religious backing to the high-level arrests being reported.