- ITV Report
Scottish Minister Mark McDonald resigns over allegations
SNP minister Mark McDonald has resigned from Scottish Government amid allegations of inappropriate behaviour.
The MSP for Aberdeen Donside apologised "unreservedly to anyone I have upset or who might have found my behaviour inappropriate".
He said he was standing down as minister as a result.
It comes after the Scottish National Party received a complaint "relating to inappropriate behaviour", reports ITV News Scotland Correspondent Peter Smith.
In a statement, Mr McDonald said: "Some of my previous actions have been considered to be inappropriate - where I have believed myself to have been merely humorous or attempting to be friendly, my behaviour might have made others uncomfortable or led them to question my intentions.
"My behaviour is entirely my responsibility and I apologise unreservedly to anyone I have upset or who might have found my behaviour inappropriate."
He said that he would remain serving as an MP in his constituency.
The SNP said it had received two complaints - but only one related to a parliamentarian.
No further details would be provided to protect the privacy of individuals concerned, it said.
A spokesman for the Scottish Government said Mr McDonald tendered his resignation to the First Minister on Saturday, which was effective immediately.
They added: "The First Minister will appoint a new minister in due course."