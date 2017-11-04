Scottish Minister Mark McDonald resigns over allegations

SNP minister Mark McDonald has resigned from Scottish Government amid allegations of inappropriate behaviour.

The MSP for Aberdeen Donside apologised "unreservedly to anyone I have upset or who might have found my behaviour inappropriate".

He said he was standing down as minister as a result.

It comes after the Scottish National Party received a complaint "relating to inappropriate behaviour", reports ITV News Scotland Correspondent Peter Smith.

In a statement, Mr McDonald said: "Some of my previous actions have been considered to be inappropriate - where I have believed myself to have been merely humorous or attempting to be friendly, my behaviour might have made others uncomfortable or led them to question my intentions.

"My behaviour is entirely my responsibility and I apologise unreservedly to anyone I have upset or who might have found my behaviour inappropriate."