Carles Puigdemont and Catalan advisers hand themselves in to Belgian police

Former Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont and four others have handed themselves over to Belgian police as Spain seeks their return.

Mr Puigdemont and the ex-advisers turned themselves into Belgian authorities on Sunday with European Arrest Warrants having been issued by Madrid last week.

A Belgian judge now has 24 hours - until Monday morning - to decide whether to comply with the warrants or release the group.

Spain has sought charges of rebellion, sedition and embezzlement against the men after the now dissolved Catalan cabinet declared independence from Spain.

It follows a referendum in Catalonia at the start of October in which people voted massively in favour of independence.

Mr Puigdemont fled to Belgium after Madrid removed the region's semi-autonomous powers, and has refused to return unless guaranteed a fair trial.

