Cold, bright & mainly dry today. Some blustery showers.

There will be clear blue skies for many today, but it will be staying chilly. There will be blustery showers mostly in coastal areas, but these will gradually begin to ease.

Still the risk of a few showers in coastal regions tonight, but elsewhere dry with clear skies. Temperatures will drop quickly in the evening, leading to a widespread frost by morning.

A frosty start for most on Monday. Dry, bright and chilly in the southeast, but increasingly cloudy, wet and windy in the northwest with heavy rain and a risk of gales.