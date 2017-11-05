Conservative MP Damian Green denies pornography claim

Credit: PA

Conservative MP Damian Green has robustly denied claims that police found “extreme” pornography on his computer nine years ago. The First Secretary of State said the claims, reported in the Sunday Times, were “completely untrue” and came from a “tainted and untrustworthy source”. The report claimed that pornographic material was discovered on Mr Green’s computer by police who carried out a search of his parliamentary office during an inquiry into government leaks in 2008. It said the alleged pornographic material found was deemed lawful but one of the investigating officers said some of it was “extreme”. Mr Green said there was a “complete lack of evidence” and the claims “amount to little more than an unscrupulous character assassination” in a statement released on his Twitter page. It comes amid faced fresh allegations of sexual harassment or inappropriate behaviour from MPs in the Sunday papers in a scandal currently engulfing parliament.

The Observer reported that Sir Michael Fallon’s sudden decision to quit as Defence Secretary was prompted by a second complaint by a journalist.

Former defence secretary Michael Fallon Credit: PA

Jane Merrick, who was then a junior political reporter at the Daily Mail, said she “shrank away in horror” after Mr Fallon tried to kiss her on the lips after a lunch meeting in 2003. “I felt, humiliated, ashamed,” she wrote of the alleged incident. She informed Downing Street of the alleged incident on Wednesday, hours before Mr Fallon announced he was stepping down from his post as his behaviour had "fallen below the high standards" required of the armed forces. The newspaper said the complaint had been the “tipping point for No 10” over the behaviour of Mr Fallon, who had already apologised for repeatedly touching the knee of journalist Julia Hartley-Brewer at a dinner 15 years ago. The Observer quoted a friend of Mr Fallon who said the MP acknowledged that the latest claims were accurate. “Michael realises this kind of incident was unacceptable which is why he had to resign,” they said. Earlier on Sunday, childcare minister Mark McDonald resigned from the Scottish Government over claims of “inappropriate behaviour”.

Mark McDonald Credit: Scottish Parliament