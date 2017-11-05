- ITV Report
Corbyn to commit Labour to tackling sexual harassment
Jeremy Corbyn is to commit the Labour party to tackle the "warped and degrading" culture of sexual harassment in Westminster and beyond.
The Labour leader will use a speech today at his party's North West conference in Blackpool to tell delegates abuse has been "hiding in plain sight" - and this must be a turning point.
The pledge follows criticism of Corbyn for appointing now suspended Labour MP Kelvin Hopkins to the shadow cabinet after allegations against him had surfaced.
He "categorically" denied allegations of inappropriate behaviour made against him by party activist Ava Etemadzadeh.
Labour's Clive Lewis has also denied claims that he groped a woman's bottom at the party's annual conference, saying "it's not what I do".
Allegations have reached to the very top of government, with Sir Michael Fallon stepping down as defence minister earlier this month after facing allegations of harassment. He said his behaviour had "fallen below the high standards" required of the armed forces.
Corbyn is expected to say:
Addressing delegates in Blackpool, Mr Corbyn will say Labour is "turning the spotlight on itself".
He will also say a leading barrister has been appointed to investigate "if and how the party got it so painfully wrong" in the case of Bex Bailey, an activist who claims she was raped at a Labour event and was discouraged from reporting the alleged attack after an official said it would damage her career.