Corbyn to commit Labour to tackling sexual harassment

Jeremy Corbyn is to commit the Labour party to tackle the "warped and degrading" culture of sexual harassment in Westminster and beyond.

The Labour leader will use a speech today at his party's North West conference in Blackpool to tell delegates abuse has been "hiding in plain sight" - and this must be a turning point.

The pledge follows criticism of Corbyn for appointing now suspended Labour MP Kelvin Hopkins to the shadow cabinet after allegations against him had surfaced.

He "categorically" denied allegations of inappropriate behaviour made against him by party activist Ava Etemadzadeh.