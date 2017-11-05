Donald Trump gives stark warning to potential enemies during Japan leg of Asia tour

Donald Trump has warned potential enemies not to test America's resolve on the first stop of his marathon tour of Asia.

Though he did not mention any countries by name, the president's speech on Sunday will widely be seen as a rebuke to North Korea.

Speaking at Yokota Air Base, near Tokyo, where thousands of US servicemen are based, Mr Trump described his nation's military as the "most fearsome fighting force in the history of our world."

Mr Trump, donning a bomber jacket, warned adversaries not to test his country's resolve.

Before his speech, the US leader described North Korea as a "big problem" that must "be solved".