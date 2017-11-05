- ITV Report
Gordon Brown: UK 'misled' on Iraq War
Gordon Brown has claimed the UK was "misled" over Saddam Hussein's weapons of mass destruction, and the Iraq War was unjustified.
The former prime minister, who was chancellor when the decision to go to war in 2003 was made, revealed US intelligence which cast doubt over the dictator's destructive capabilities was not shared with Britain.
He claimed only after leaving office did he become aware of the "crucial" papers, which suggested the "two tests of a just war were not met".
He added some form of international action was appropriate due to Saddam's continued failure to comply with UN resolutions.
The American president at the time, George W Bush, and Tony Blair accused the dictator of possessing weapons of mass destruction and having links to terrorists.
As chancellor, Mr Brown said his only official role was to find funds for the war.
After an inquiry lasting seven years, the Chilcot Report found the former Iraqi dictator posed "no imminent threat" at the time of the invasion of his country in 2003, and the war was unleashed on the basis of "flawed" intelligence.
Mr Brown said British intelligence which he and Mr Blair saw in 2002 suggested a capability, if not a production programme, of weapons of mass destruction.
In his latest book My Life, Our Times, Brown says "it is astonishing that none of us in the British government ever saw this American report" that cast doubt on Saddam Hussein's capabilities.
It is not known who - if anyone - in the US administration had seen the dossier.