Meghan Markle's sister 'regrets' rift with actress

The sister of Prince Harry's girlfriend has spoken of her regret over the rift with Meghan Markle.

Ms Markle's half-sister, Samantha, says she was misquoted when newspapers claimed she called her sibling "Princess Pushy".

Samantha Markle, who suffers from multiple sclerosis and uses a wheelchair, has also been criticised for tweets she wrote claiming that Harry's mother, Princess Diana, wouldn’t have "walked away" from a sister in a wheelchair.

The interview, to be broadcast on ITV on Monday, suggests Samantha wants to mend her relationship with her sibling as speculation grows that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are about to announce their engagement.

Rowing back on the “Princess Pushy” quote, Samantha now says: "I never said those words."

She says she's been the victim of mistruths in tabloid newspapers: "The tabloids really milk that for all it's worth, so it created a divide between Meghan and I."