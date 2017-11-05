Meghan Markle's sister 'regrets' rift with actress
The sister of Prince Harry's girlfriend has spoken of her regret over the rift with Meghan Markle.
Ms Markle's half-sister, Samantha, says she was misquoted when newspapers claimed she called her sibling "Princess Pushy".
Samantha Markle, who suffers from multiple sclerosis and uses a wheelchair, has also been criticised for tweets she wrote claiming that Harry's mother, Princess Diana, wouldn’t have "walked away" from a sister in a wheelchair.
The interview, to be broadcast on ITV on Monday, suggests Samantha wants to mend her relationship with her sibling as speculation grows that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are about to announce their engagement.
Rowing back on the “Princess Pushy” quote, Samantha now says: "I never said those words."
She says she's been the victim of mistruths in tabloid newspapers: "The tabloids really milk that for all it's worth, so it created a divide between Meghan and I."
Harry recently appeared in public with his girlfriend for the first time and allowed photographs to be taken of them together.
It happened at the Invictus Games - the event for wounded military veterans which Harry founded in 2014.
This year's Invictus Games took place in Toronto - the city in which Meghan Markle lives while she films the latest series of her hit TV show, "Suits".
Samantha told the ITV documentary that she would accept an invitation to a Royal Wedding if one were to come her way.
"We're so normal," Samantha says of the Markle family, and adds: "their wedding I would love to go, but we have no idea what's going to happen."
Samantha refers to her sister as "bi-racial" - her mother is black, her father white.
Samantha and Meghan's dad, Thomas, is a television lighting director.
He married Meghan's mum, who worked as a yoga instructor and make-up artist in Los Angeles.
Despite reports that Meghan grew up in a deprived area, her sister says the "rags to riches" story has been overblown:
"The tabloids wanted to create this ghetto princess story … the African America rags-to-riches Cinderella. We were raised in a very beautiful upper middle-class home in the San Fernando Valley of southern California - nowhere near "gangland.""
Meghan lives and works in Canada now, but she grew up in California.
Her sister says she was always "prim and proper" even as a child.
The two sisters are 16 years apart.
Meghan has a half-brother, also Thomas.
Watch "Prince Harry and Meghan: Truly, Madly, Deeply" on ITV, Monday at 9pm